SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Well-known Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB has been detained by deputies in Shelby County, according to officials.
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies said James Baker, 22 – better known by his rap name BlocBoy JB – was detained Thursday around 5 p.m. near Shelby Drive and Forest Hill Irene Road.
At this point, investigators have not released why the rapper has been detained – or if he will be arrested and face charges.
The incident comes just days before BlocBoy JB was scheduled to perform at the Beale Street Music Festival on Friday night.
A spokesperson for Memphis in May told FOX13 they don't have enough information at this point to comment on if his performance will be affected. They said any changes to the festival lineup will be announced.
The rapper had been arrested for drug and weapon charges in Shelby County on Feb. 28, stemming from an incident that happened in July 2018.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
