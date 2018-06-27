Memphis rapper dies after being shot at strip club

A Memphis rapper died after being shot at a strip club.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 10 in the 3600 block of Mendenhall. The address listed by MPD is that of V Club.
When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old male gunshot victim. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but he died on June 25.
Multiple sources have identified the victim as RichLord, who is a Memphis-based rapper. His real name is Derrick Harris.
Numerous posts on social media expressed their condolences regarding his death.
Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the club.
Two other victims received non-critical injuries.
No arrests have been made in the case.
