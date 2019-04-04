0 Memphis rapper helps save 82-year-old man after crashing car into building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 82-year-old man is counting his blessings after going off-road and crashing through a building in the Raleigh area.

A Good Samaritan sprang into action, helping the older man get out of the rubble.

Markee Garner, a Memphis rapper known as Kronic, saw the man’s car swerving in and out of lanes before the crash, until it swerved one last time right into a building.

The daring rescue was all caught on cellphone video.

The victim reached for his oxygen after crashing through the wall.

Garner immediately jumped at the chance to help the man, even with part of the building’s foundation destroyed.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“I jump out the car, left the door open, engine running. And at that moment I started praying because I could smell gas and it was strong,” Garner said.

Garner told FOX13 the 82-year-old man was veering as he went south on Covington Pike. In fact, he took out a stop sign, but he didn’t stop.

The momentum left a trail of debris leading up to the building.

“I didn’t really have time to think. I just didn’t want the guy to be stuck and me knowing I could’ve helped, so I went in with prayer,” said Garner.

Garner said he didn’t stay much longer after paramedics arrived, but he is glad he was in the right place at the right time to help save a life.

“He was like, ‘I want to reward you,’ and I said, ‘you can’t thank me for God’s work,’” said Garner.

Garner was on his way out of town when it all happened and hopes his actions inspire others to help people.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.