  • Memphis rapper whose show ended in shootout sentenced to prison

    Updated:

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Tennessee rapper whose Arkansas performance ended in a shootout has been sentenced to five years in prison for carrying a gun during the show nearly two years ago.

    RELATED: Memphis rapper sentenced to 5 years in prison

    More than two dozen people were injured during Ricky Hampton's July 2017 performance at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. Hampton, who uses the stage name "Finese2Tymes," pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced Thursday.

    RELATED: Little Rock club performer faces weapons charge

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Hampton's state sentence will begin after he finishes serving a five-year federal prison sentence for carrying a gun at a different Arkansas club.

    RELATED: Bodyguard of Memphis rapper, Finese2Tymes, arrested in connection with nightclub mass shooting

    His bodyguard, Kentrell Gwynn, pleaded guilty in March to a single count of aggravated assault for the Little Rock shooting and was sentenced to five years in prison.
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories