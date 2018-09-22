  • Memphis rapper Young Dolph drops new album ‘Role Model'

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Young Dolph just released his latest studio project, titled Role Model.

    The Memphis-native and rap artist – whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr. – dropped his fifth full-length studio album Thursday night. 

    Role Model has 14 songs, featuring hit single “Major” featuring Key Glock. 

    Young Dolph teamed up with several other artists in the album, featuring rappers like Snoop Dogg, Offset, and Kash Doll on some songs on the album. 

    You can stream the album on Spotify and Apple Music.

