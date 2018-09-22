MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Young Dolph just released his latest studio project, titled Role Model.
The Memphis-native and rap artist – whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr. – dropped his fifth full-length studio album Thursday night.
It's Dolph! 🐬@YoungDolph.#RoleModel.— Spotify (@Spotify) September 21, 2018
Listen now https://t.co/6bVH5mkwWn pic.twitter.com/XtLSXEN2yT
Role Model has 14 songs, featuring hit single “Major” featuring Key Glock.
I think I put together a masterpiece with this new project.... #RoleModel— its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) September 21, 2018
Young Dolph teamed up with several other artists in the album, featuring rappers like Snoop Dogg, Offset, and Kash Doll on some songs on the album.
You can stream the album on Spotify and Apple Music.
ROLE MODEL out now! https://t.co/0apaJrTRI5— its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) September 21, 2018
