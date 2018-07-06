Memphis realtor company rents out home while homeowners still living there, woman says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman thought someone was breaking into the house she was renting.
When Stephanie McGrone rushed back after receiving a call from her security company, there were no robbers inside her home on Cornstalk Cove.
Instead, McGrone found two people who had opened the door with their own keys, claiming they owned the house.
FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo spoke with the woman, who wants answers from the realty company – on FOX13 News at 10.
