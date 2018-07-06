Memphis realtor company rents out home while homeowners still living there

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman thought someone was breaking into the house she was renting.
When Stephanie McGrone rushed back after receiving a call from her security company, there were no robbers inside her home on Cornstalk Cove.
Instead, McGrone found two people who had opened the door with their own keys, claiming they owned the house.
McGrone thought she was getting an empty house when she signed the lease with CrestCore Realty.
“I found a house online,” McGrone said. “I applied for it. Paid all the fees. Paid the first month’s rent.”
She moved in on Monday and had security alarms installed. On Wednesday, she was at the store buying furniture when she received the call from the security company.
McGrone told FOX13 she thought it was a burglary.
“I really thought it was a burglary,” McGrone said. “I really didn’t think nothing about it.”
The two people inside the home didn’t speak English, but they were able to tell McGrone that they owned the house.
“Do you think I’m gonna stay in a house that someone can just walk into at any time?” McGrone said.
She moved out and requested a refund from the realty company.
CrestCore told FOX13 that the owner of the homes are “third parties.”
“They sold the home and didn’t inform us,” the company said. “So unfortunately, this happened. We’re gonna take care of it.”
