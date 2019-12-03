Memphis receives federal grant to reduce lead paint hazards in homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Millions of federal dollars are coming to Memphis to help hundreds of families get a decades old toxin out of their homes.
The city of Memphis got $5.6 million to reduce lead paint hazards found in older homes occupied by low income families with children under the age of six.
City leaders at City Hall said this means renovations for 350 homes that were built before 1978.
All while Shelby County School students are still getting tested for possible lead exposure.
Related: Number of SCS schools that tested positive for lead increases to 24
FOX13's Siobhan Riley has a LIVE report with more details coming up on FOX13 News a 5.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FBI: Smart TVs could have security issues
- Sushi recall: Ready-to-eat items sold at Trader Joe's, other chains recalled amid listeria fears
- Man charged after MPD shoots at suspect who tried to run them over in parking lot, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}