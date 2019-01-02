  • Memphis residents concerned storms later this week could leave them without power again

    By: Kirstin Garriss

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of people rang in the New Year without power after heavy winds and rain took down power lines across Memphis. 

    MLGW crews worked overnight and all day to restore power to the affected areas. 

    As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, there were still around 290 customers without power in Memphis. 

    The lights are back on in Midtown. But with more storms in the forecast this week, neighbors are concerned they could be in the dark again. 

