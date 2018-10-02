0 Memphis residents questioning locations, number of SkyCop cameras in the city

MPD SkyCop cameras have been increasing across the City of Memphis over recent months.

They are designed to increase safety at populated streets, especially at night.

However, the response from Memphis residents has not been completely positive.

If you drive down Highland Street, just south of Poplar Avenue, you can see two separate MPD SkyCop cameras.

Now, some people are asking why there are two next to each other on the same side of the road.

“You only need but one. You can put the other one somewhere else,” said Kendell Henson.

Henson lives down the road in Orange Mound and said if they're passing them out, he needs one in his neighborhood.

“You don’t see no cameras around here at all. And there’s a whole lot of stuff going around in The Mound too.”

FOX13 found out the cameras weren’t passed out.

In fact, the cameras were recently purchased privately, approved and put up and the request of private citizens.

The Memphis Police Department told FOX13 if you want information of how to purchase a camera, email mpdneighborhoodcameras@memphistn.gov or call SkyCop directly.

Neighborhood associations can also apply for a grant and get up to $2,500 they can put toward the purchase of a camera or whatever they decide is appropriate for their crime fighting efforts.

If you apply for the camera the city council must still approve the installation.

SkyCop pole cameras start at around $5,500.

And SkyCop can be reached at 901-410-2151.

