0 Memphis residents react to smoking ban in public housing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There are dozens of cigarettes all over public housing properties in Memphis.

Harvey Richmond, a smoker, said he’s lived in public housing for nine years.

“A lot of people smoke outside and before the ban people would smoke inside their units,” Richmond said.

However, this area won’t see any more cigarettes as of July 31. FOX13 spoke with Marcia Lewis, the director of the Memphis Housing Authority about the ban.

“It’s going to be quite an adjustment,” Lewis said. “But we’ve been working towards this transition for a good two years.”

Smoking will be prohibited in public housing residences nationwide under a federal rule designed to save money on maintenance of smoky apartments and possibly save lives.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Richmond said. “Because we need to get quit smoking anyways it’s bad for our health.”

Bozay Caruthers said he will go off the property to smoke.

“I can just easily walk to the bus stop or something, sit there and smoke,” Caruthers said.

Lewis said they will do monthly household inspections.

“We’ll probably do a series of warnings before we move towards lease violations that goes towards evection,” Lewis said.

Richmond told FOX13 the ban will help him kick the habit.

“I know it will, because I won’t be running up to get outside,” Richmond said. “So, I’m gonna have to quit.”

The Memphis Housing Authority is offering tenants classes and different programs to help them stop smoking.

“They are providing smoking cessation tools, you know, nicotine gum or the patch or other methods you know to help them stop,” Lewis said.

People said they will comply with the ban.

“I respect it,” Caruthers said. “Because I want to live here until I get situated.”

