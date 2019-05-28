0 Memphis riders speaking out after deadly electric scooter incidents in Nashville, Atlanta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Scooter riders are speaking out after the recent deadly scooter incidents in Nashville and Atlanta.

Last week, FOX13 reported that Nashville’s mayor is threatening to ban electric scooters unless companies that own them address problems.

FOX13 asked Memphis city leaders how they plan to address these issues.

This comes after a woman fell off her scooter in front of city hall after hitting a pole more than a week ago.

Jamal Mackins admitted he gets nervous after seeing scooter riders maneuver through traffic in Downtown Memphis.

“Far as people running into cars and things like that, I heard a lot about that. Like I said, I ain’t getting on it,” he said.

FOX13 witnessed a woman get seriously hurt in Downtown Memphis after falling off her scooter last week. She was rushed to the hospital.

Paramedics said on average, they get about four calls a week from people getting hurt on the devices. First-time scooter riders said the recent incidents aren’t making them nervous.

“It seems like it’s going to be convenient for us, so we don’t have to walk in this heat,” said Dee Choporov.

Nashville’s mayor demanded scooter companies address safety concerns after a 26-year-old was killed when a car hit him. The Nashville Fire Department said crews responded to 43 emergency calls in April.

“Stay on the sidewalks, try to stay safe as possible,” Mackins stated.

The city of Memphis launched a partnership with scooter companies last year as a way to add new mobility.

FOX13 asked a spokesperson about the steps they’re taking to assure safety while partnering with the scooter companies:

“The City is committed to delivering the benefits of these services in a safe manner. The new operating regulations require that companies undertake safety education efforts. In fact, one aspect of the application asks operators to detail their proposal on safety education, and the City will assess their proposals accordingly. On its part, the City may use some of the revenue from the Shared Mobility Program to fund a safety education campaign. The City also reserves the right to terminate an agreement with an operator if safety concerns are not properly addressed.”

The spokesperson did say they encourage people to wear helmets.

Paramedics also said lot of riders are getting stuck on the tracks where the trolley runs in downtown Memphis and paramedics have treated some serious head and arm injuries because of that.

They expect the emergency room visits to increase during the warmer months.

