Memphis robbery suspect's signature ‘Green Goblin' mask helps lead to his arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested the first of four suspects in a string of robberies that happened during the holiday season.
Anthony Green was taken into custody Monday. Police told FOX13 in each robbery, Green was seen wearing his “Green Goblin” mask.
“I think everybody knows that mask,” said Anahi Quezada, a shopper.
Police said Green and three other masked suspects robbed a Cash America, Dollar General and Advantage Pawn shop between Nov. 20 and Nov. 28.
The Advantage Pawn at 1510 E. Shelby Drive was targeted on Nov. 20.
The Dollar General at 3258 E. Shelby Drive was targeted on Nov. 21.
The Cash America Pawn at 3454 S. Third was targeted on Nov. 28.
Police told FOX13 the Green Goblin mask was seen in each robbery. Investigators said a blue Honda Accord stolen from the 4100 block of Yale was used in the robberies.
Investigators eventually tracked Green down and told FOX13 the mask was found inside his home.
The other three suspects are still on the run. Police said one of the three may be a woman.
