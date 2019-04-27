MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis has produced another NFL talent.
All-American running back Darrell Henderson was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 70th overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Darrell Henderson has been drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft! #GoTigersGo #TigerFam pic.twitter.com/chxzy4v6am— Memphis Football (@MemphisFB) April 27, 2019
But the venue he chose to celebrate in was just as interesting. Henderson found out he had been drafted while bowling in Olive Branch, Miss.
After the selection was announced, Henderson was seen at the bowling alley enjoying the moment with family and friends.
UofM head coach Mike Norvell congratulated Henderson on Twitter following the pick.
So excited for this young man!! @DarrellH8 will be a star in the @NFL for a long time! #Grateful for the opportunity to coach him and excited for the @RamsNFL adding a member of the #TigerFam @MemphisFB #KeepClimbing pic.twitter.com/whmQLIex96— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) April 27, 2019
Henderson was a first-team AP All-American in 2018 after leading the country with 2,328 all-purpose yards, including 1,909 rushing yards.
He also averaged 8.9 yards per carry over the past two seasons.
Henderson’s pick means Memphis has had a player drafted for six straight seasons, dating back to Lonnie Ballentine in 2014.
Fellow Tigers running Back Tony Pollard is also hoping to hear his name called this weekend.
The NFL Draft concludes Saturday with rounds four through seven.
