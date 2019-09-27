Memphis sanitation worker who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 plans to speak with the family of Richard Garrett today. Details on the notable figure's death, TODAY on FOX13 News at 5.
Memphis has lost another witness to our history.
Richard Garrett was one of the Memphis sanitation workers who marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.
Family members told FOX13 Garrett passed away Sunday.
He was a sanitation worker for 55 years and retired at the age of 83, according to relatives.
Garrett was also a leader of the "I AM A MAN" movement during the 1960s in Memphis.
His funeral will be at R.S. Lewis Funeral home this Saturday at noon.
