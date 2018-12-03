0 Memphis school officials describe ‘heartache, tears' in aftermath of deadly bus crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - School leaders are reacting after a massive bus crash killed a third-grade student and injured at least 45 other Memphis natives.

The deadly crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Interstate 30 near Little Rock, Ark.

FOR A FULL STORY ON THE CRASH, CLICK HERE

One child – Kameron Johnson, 9 – who went to Aspire Coleman Elementary School, died because of the crash.

District officials said four of the students on that bus attended school there.

“Full of energy, full of potential,” said Dr. Nickalous Manning, regional superintendent for Aspire Public Schools. “It’s hard to put into words what this young person… what the future had for him.”

Manning told FOX13 that Johnson made a “huge impact” at the school and he meant a great deal to his teammates and those around him.

The bus was carrying Johnson and dozens of kids who were a part of the Orange Mound youth association, a football program made up of several teams of players all across the city.

They were heading back to Memphis from an All-Star game in Dallas when the bus driver lost control, causing the bus to roll over.

“It’s going to be a loss, it’s going to be hard to heal from,” Manning said.

RELATED: 'We have kids everywhere': 911 call from deadly bus crash brings horrific scene to life

Three students from Aspire were treated for injuries at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

“If I were to close my eyes and go back to that room when I was a part of that conversation, you just saw heartache, you saw hearts broken, you saw tears, you saw hugs,” Manning said.

Shelby County Schools board member Stephanie Love is also asking the community for their support.

“We are most definitely here to support Nick Manning and the loss of a student here, and I would encourage the Raleigh community to wrap your arms around this school,” Love said.

As the students are getting ready for Christmas break, officials said grief counselors are on hand.

