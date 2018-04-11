  • Memphis senior accepted to Ivy League school

    Updated:

    A Memphis senior has something to celebrate. He was accepted into one of the nation's best schools. 

    Devin Foster, a senior at Power Center Academy High School, was recently accepted to Yale University. A camera captures Devin opening his acceptance email for the first time in front of his senior class. Watch his wonderful reaction video above. 

    Trending stories:

    Devin is the first and only scholar to be accepted to an Ivy League school. He's received a total of  7.3 million in merit and private scholarships.

    He's also received a total of 12 full tuition scholarships. He was named a Questbridge finalist, Gates Millennium finalist and alumni of the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship. In addition, Devin serves as the senior class president. 
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis senior accepted to Ivy League school