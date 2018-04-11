Memphis senior accepted to Ivy League school

A Memphis senior has something to celebrate. He was accepted into one of the nation's best schools.
Devin Foster, a senior at Power Center Academy High School, was recently accepted to Yale University. A camera captures Devin opening his acceptance email for the first time in front of his senior class. Watch his wonderful reaction video above.
Devin is the first and only scholar to be accepted to an Ivy League school. He's received a total of 7.3 million in merit and private scholarships.
He's also received a total of 12 full tuition scholarships. He was named a Questbridge finalist, Gates Millennium finalist and alumni of the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship. In addition, Devin serves as the senior class president.
