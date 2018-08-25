0 Memphis funeral directors and hospitals rethink strategies after corpse sexually abused

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a St. Francis security guard admitted to having sexual intercourse with a corpse, the woman’s body is now at a funeral home.

Police wrapped up their investigation the medical examiner’s office released the body to her family.

Funeral director, Ryan Bernard says everyone is still trying to understand how anyone could think about having sexual intercourse with a dead body.

"You wouldn't even think somebody would want to do that,” Bernard said.

Police arrested St. Francis Security Guard Cameron Wright Thursday morning after witnesses caught him having sex with April Parham’s corpse.

Police say Wright had access to the body storage room at St. Francis Hospital.

Bernard said if Wright wouldn't have been caught there wouldn't have been away for an embalmer to know what Parham’s body had been through.

"I don't have that expert trained eye sort of speak to know if a body has been abused in that type of way,” Bernard said.

Several funeral directors I spoke to say since abuse can go undetected there is no telling how many other corpses have been sexually abused.

According to Parham’s family, her body stayed at the hospital after she passed so that some of her organs could be removed.

Bernard told me the removing of a body from the hospital is usually very short.

"The hospital pretty much has done everything they needed to do,” Bernard said.

Bernard says after this bizarre incident hospitals and funeral homes may have to take precautions.

"Funeral homes and hospitals may want to or hospital put surveillance cameras where they store their bodies,” Bernard said.

