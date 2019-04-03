Memphis, Shelby County listed in new lawsuit filed by journalist facing deportation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Detained journalist Manuel Duran is suing the City of Memphis and Shelby County. The news comes nearly a year after his initial arrest.
His lawsuit argues he should not have been arrested in the first place.
Both municipalities are listed alongside eight individuals with MPD and SCSO, in a lawsuit that claims Duran was targeted for arrest at the demonstration.
The court notes argued that it was because of Duran’s critical reporting on incidents involving local law enforcement.
He was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway. Those charges were dropped.
The lawsuit reads, "Even though Duran posted bond, he was still held by law enforcement until he was taken in by immigrations and customs enforcement, or ICE."
Duran's attorneys, Brandon Flechas and Bryce Ashby, sent FOX13 this statement:
"We are thankful for the opportunity to represent Mr. Duran. The rights at issue in this case are our most basic and fundamental constitutional rights. The right to be free from an arrest unsupported by probable cause is at the very heart of the American justice system, and certainly, the right to report as a member of the free press without fear of government retaliation is critical to the functioning of our democracy. Manuel has lost a year of his life in detention as a result of an arrest that should never have happened. We look forward to the opportunity to vindicate his rights in court."
FOX13 reached out to both the city and county -- at the time, a city rep said they were not served with a lawsuit but declined comment.
Duran is fighting deportation and is being held in Alabama.
