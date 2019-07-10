0 Memphis Shelby Crime Commission receives grant to help deter crime and blight in local communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Shelby Crime Commission received a grant to help fight crime in communities that are plagued by violence.

Memphis police said there have been 93 murders in the city—that’s up 13 compared to this time last year.

The money for the grant will be used for programs addressing blight and other crime concerns.

10-year-old Joshua Tumblin said he wants to see more people in his community taking extra steps to make him feel safer when he goes outside to play.

“I see death and shootings. It’s really bad and I think we need somebody to stop it,” he said.

Memphis Shelby Crime Commission President Bill Gibbons said his department received a grant last month from the Assisi Foundation to do just that. They now have $100,000 for the first year to fight crimes.

They are focusing on Old Allen and Tillman precincts in areas like Frayser, Raleigh and Binghampton.

“They will be working very closely with the police department, with citizens in those two precincts to really try to ramp up the number of citizens who are actively involved in helping reduce and prevent crime,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons said they are using a third party to spearhead this effort, rather than hiring additional staff for the crime commission.

Peppa Williams, a community leader, will go into the communities and recruit people who want to organize neighborhood watch groups that will help get people involved in community projects.

Williams told FOX13 over the phone that the money from the grant will fund dozens of block parties, job fairs and even dinner nights in neighborhoods.

Darrell Wright, who grew up in Frayser, said he believes that approach will improve communications between law enforcement and people like himself.

“I would like to see them use it to help the youth because they’re looking up to all these older guys in gangs and crimes, give them something to do,” he said.

Some of the money will also be used to assist project managers who are working on some of the bigger projects, like the block parties.

