Memphis shelters creating more space for homeless people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More space at shelters across Memphis is being made for homeless men and women.
According to the Memphis Union Mission, nearly 2,000 homeless men, women, and children are looking for shelter every night.
Tamara Hendrix is a coordinator for the Mid-South Peace and Justice Center. She is a member of the Homeless Organizing of Power and Equality.
"It's extreme when people die on the street,” Hendrix said.
In the new year, construction on a new Union Mission will begin providing more space for the homeless.
Earlier in 2018, Calvary Rescue Mission added more space to their facility providing more bed for homeless people.
“It will make it easier for them not to be turned away when it's cold,” Hendrix said.
Hendrix said the work of providing resources for the homeless is growing but many times with little results.
She said she hopes in 2019 that leaders will begin to address the problem.
"We at HOPE and other facilities want to put more pressure on our city councilmen and our mayor to provide a free run shelter,” Hendrix said.
Several shelters told FOX13 they do have plans in place to take more people in if the temperature drops below 20 degrees.
