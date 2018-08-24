Memphis shooting victim doubts suspect's identity, says her brother didn't do it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two nights of fights at a South Memphis apartment complex ended in gunfire, which sent several people to the hospital.
FOX13's Tony Atkins reported the shooting took place outside the Hillview Apartments.
One of those victims is Kyia Denton. She was nine months pregnant at the time she was shot.
She was forced to give birth.
Denton told FOX13 the man who shot her isn't the same person she says she saw. Her brother, Glen Miller, 26, faces six charges after the shooting.
Why the new mother says she knows her brother didn’t do it – ONLY on FOX13 News at 10.
