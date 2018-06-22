0 Memphis small business concerned about Supreme Court ruling on sales tax

Online giants like Amazon and Walmart already charge sales tax in most states, because the companies already have warehouses and stores in several states.

Today's ruling from the United States Supreme Court likely won't come as a major burden to big companies, but owners of small businesses who sell goods online are concerned.

Falling Into Place is a boutique store in Memphis, where Mary Claire White sells handmade candles, and local art and gifts.

She also sells her products online to customers across the country.

"It's set up to automatically collect sales tax, only if the person's address is in Tennessee," White said.

This week's ruling from the Supreme Court allows states nationwide to levy sales tax on White's small business in Memphis.

"I don't know where I would find the time to do that," White said. "It would be really, really hard. I understand needing the revenue, but small businesses would be impacted to the point that it would be hurtful.

"Some may feel like they have to go out of business because of it."

Previously, states could only compel a business to pay sales tax if it had a physical presence in the state.

The State of South Dakota sued, arguing it loses more than $50 million each year in uncollected tax revenue.

With today's Supreme Court ruling, states are salivating over the thought of additional money flowing into state coffers.

Tennessee's Attorney General, Herbert H. Slatery, released a statement today, calling the Supreme Court's ruling "welcome news."

Slatery highlighted the "importance of this source of revenue for the states and the unfairness of the previous rule to our local retailers."

Many who support the ruling say it's fairer to brick and mortar stores who are forced to collect sales tax for every transaction, while online merchants skirt sales tax as long as the products are being shipped across state lines.

A federal report found that states missed out on $13 billion in tax revenue in 2017. States are expected to pass laws to enforce sales tax in the coming weeks and months.

White said she understands enforcing sales tax on big-name websites and companies with vast resources, but she believes mom and pop shops like hers should be protected.

"I definitely think small businesses shouldn't be lumped into this," White said. "There's no reason to punish us, and make us do more work that's not that beneficial."

