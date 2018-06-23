0 Memphis soldier found dead after going missing from Florida, family says

CLAY CO., Fla. - UPDATE (6:50 PM) The soldier from Memphis who went missing Wednesday has died, according to family members.

Cayln McLemor went missing after participating in a land navigation exercise at a camp in Florida.

When FOX13 approached the home of McLemor's family, they confirmed his body had been found.

It is still unclear how he died.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A soldier from Memphis is missing after participating in a land navigation exercise at a camp in Florida.

Soldier Cayln McLemor was participating in a land navigation assignment on Wednesday at 11 a.m., and has not been seen since, authorities said.

It was a military training class of the Basic Leader Course at Camp Blanding's 211th Regiment Regional Training Institute.

Searches were conducted late Thursday afternoon throughout the night.

Multiple agencies including Camp Blanding military personnel, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and the

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, are helping the Clay County Sheriff's Office in the search for McLemor.

Canines and mounted patrol are also being used in the search, officials said during a media briefing Friday.

Some of McLemor's equipment -- water, food, paperwork and a tool to navigate -- was located by search teams.

CCSO said Friday night that crews will continue to search overnight and into Saturday morning for McLemor.

Nothing has indicated anything suspicious about his disappearance or that he's AWOL, authorities said.

Officials believe he may have become disoriented and dehydrated in the heat.

