Memphis soldier killed in Texas loved the military, mother says

The family of a local soldier who was killed about two weeks ago, laid him to rest yesterday.
Deangelo Meriweather, 21, was shot and killed in mid-October at a house party in El Paso, Texas. Meriweather was one of five people shot but was the only one who died.
Meriweather was a military brat, according to his mother, Maj. Chasity Ross. Ross is stationed in Hawaii.
"He was a military brat, and he truly loved the military life," Ross said. "He has traveled all over the world. And attended his junior year of high school in South Korea."
Meriweather's sister, Sgt. LaQueesha McIntosh, is also in the Army.
The family was still in shock this happened because Meriweather was a good kid.
He was an information technology specialist with 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team and 1st AD.
Meriweather's awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon, Korea Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Rifle Marksmanship Badge.
The night he was killed, a fight broke out at a party which led to shots being fired.
Police later located the suspect, Joseph Anthony Rocha, 17, and SWAT officers had a brief standoff with Rocha before he surrendered. Rocha's bond was set at $1 million.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- SCSO: Juvenile charged in critical shooting in Arlington
- Man critically injured after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say
- 13 things to do in Memphis this weekend
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}