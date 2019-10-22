Memphis soldier killed in Texas, reports say

EL PASO, Texas - A Memphis soldier was killed in El Paso, Texas, according to KFOXTV.
From the press release, FOX13 learned 21-year-old Deangelo Meriweather was killed at a house party.
The shooting happened on Saturday night. The report said a fight broke out leading to shots being fired.
Five people in total were shot, but Meriweather is the only one who died from his injuries.
"Meriweather joined the Army from Memphis, Tennessee, in March 2017. Army officials said Meriweather had been stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas since January 2018 and recently returned from a deployment to the Republic of Korea," the report said.
The suspect, a 17-year-old, is in custody.
