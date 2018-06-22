Memphis soldier missing from Florida after land navigation exercise

CLAY CO., Fla. - A soldier from Memphis is missing after participating in a land navigation exercise in Florida.
Soldier Cayln McLemor was participating in a land navigation assignment on Wednesday at 11 a.m., and has not been seen since, authorities said.
It was a military training class of the Basic Leader Course at Camp Blanding's 211th Regiment Regional Training Institute.
Searches were conducted late Thursday afternoon throughout the night.
Multiple agencies including Camp Blanding military personnel, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and the
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, are helping the Clay County Sheriff's Office in the search for McLemor.
Canines and mounted patrol are also being used in the search, officials said during a media briefing Friday.
Some of McLemor's equipment -- water, food, paperwork and a tool to navigate -- was located by search teams.
CCSO said Friday night that crews will continue to search overnight and into Saturday morning for McLemor.
Nothing has indicated anything suspicious about his disappearance or that he's AWOL, authorities said.
Officials believe he may have become disoriented and dehydrated in the heat.
