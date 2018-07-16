Memphis stepdad drives daughter to drive-by, police say

Memphis police arrested a Memphis stepdad for driving two girls including his stepdaughter to a drive-by and firing shots at the home.
According to police, Cedric Steele drove his daughter and another girl to the 4400 block of Howardcrest Drive. The girls wanted to fight with people inside the home she knew from school, the arrest affidavit said.
When they got to the home, which had multiple people including a one-year-old child inside, he fired shots in the air and into the home, police said.
After the shooting, Steele went to talk to police. Court records detailed that he admitted to driving the girls to the home.
The victims were able to identify Steele as the man who fired the shots through a photo lineup.
Steele is charged with aggravated assault.
