Memphis store heavily damaged during overnight fire

The Memphis Fire Department has learned what started a Whitehaven business fire.
Accord to MFD, the flames broke out on the 1700 block of North Holmes Road around 9:45 p.m.
Trending stories:
- 2 dead, 4 others critical, after shooting near Crosstown Concourse
- Woman killed after getting out of car during argument on Hwy-385
- Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student's dress up at Memphis school, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The fire sparked in back of the store due to an electrical issue. No one was hurt.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}