Memphis strip club could re-open, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A popular Memphis strip club was shut down Thursday, but it may not be closed for good.

V Live was closed Thursday morning by the District Attorney’s office, but according to the DA, the “vast majority of closed nuisance properties re-open.”

V Live is one of roughly 25 businesses shut down in the past seven years, according to DA Amy Weirich’s office.

The DA uses the law of nuisance properties to shutdown homes and businesses that are the source of criminal activity or lots of police calls.

“There have been clubs in this area that I’ve seen shut down before because of nuisance. I don’t see that big of a problem with it,” said Greg Echols.

The Mynt Lounge was another recent target.

Some people in the community see the usefulness of the move.

The DA’s office said in the last year V Live has led to 64 police calls, multiple shootings, and two deaths.

“You definitely got to run your business professionally, and be thoughtful about the businesses around you and the neighbors around you,” said Echols. “So, if that’s the case then I completely agree.”

Not everyone is on board.

“The club should be open for whoever to perform. That shouldn’t stop nothing. Everybody’s about some money, so it is what it is,” said a man named ‘D.’

A temporary injunction was placed on the door, brought by the City of Memphis and the DA’s office.

The two owners will be in environmental court on July 3, which will start the process for V Live to re-open.

According to the DA, the majority of businesses have reopened after making changes like adding security guards, surveillance cameras, and better lighting.

“We’re not trying to put anyone out of business, but rather to make sure they’re operating a safe business that is not a danger to the surrounding community,” the DA’s office said.

It could be weeks or months before V Live re-opens, but there is a path for that to happen and the process has already begun.

