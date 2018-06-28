Memphis strip club raided, shut down as public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A popular strip club in Memphis is being shut down.
Early Thursday morning, officers with SCSO and the Multi-Agency Gang Unit executed a search warrant and raided V Live.
Crime scene tape, investigators, and detectives surrounded the strip club in the 3600 block of South Mendenhall Road.
V Live is going to be declared a nuisance property by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office Thursday afternoon, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the operation.
The troubled club has made headlines for multiple shooting across the past year.
A Memphis rapper, RichLord, was shot outside the club on June 10. He died on June 25.
Last month on May 20, a woman was injured during a shooting at the strip club. Video from the shooting was posted onto social media.
She was taken to the hospital but was expected to be okay. Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight in the parking lot.
Police were called to V Live, which is where rap star Yo Gotti was having the after party from his annual Birthday Bash. When officers arrived at the club, they could not find the victim.
They spotted a car in the middle of Mendenhall. Inside that vehicle, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said they did not know if the shooting was connected to the after party.
According to posts on social media, Yo Gotti is set to perform at the FedExForum tonight, and this year's after party was also set to be at V Live.
