0 Memphis stripped of $250K as punishment for statue removal, residents rally to recoup money

The Tennessee House approved an amendment Tuesday that stripped the city of Memphis of $250,000 that would have been used for a bicentennial celebration in 2019.

The Associated Press reported that the last-minute amendment change was intended as punishment for the city of Memphis for the removal of Confederate statues in city parks.

The statues of Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis were taken down in December 2017.

WATCH: Confederate statues removed from Memphis parks

The city used a legal loophole to sell Health Sciences Park and Memphis Park to Memphis Greenspace, Inc., which is a local nonprofit.

The amendment, which stripped a budgeted $250,000 from Memphis, passed with a 56-31 vote. It was sponsored by Matthew Hill of Jonesborough, according to the AP.

RELATED: What is the future for the Confederate statues

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland reacted to the news via Twitter.

Thanks to the Shelby County members of the Tennessee House, who stood up for Memphis last night on the House floor. We have a great local delegation in the General Assembly, and I look forward to continuing to work with legislators to move Memphis and our state forward. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) April 18, 2018

Some Memphians have opted not to stand by idly. A GoFundMe page has been established to help the city recoup the money that was taken away.

Memphians have started a Gofundme to raise $250,000...

The amount some state lawmakers had removed from the city budget in retaliation for taking down the Confederate statues. https://t.co/70DBiaCpuJ — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) April 18, 2018

The campaign is titled Memphis Budget Replenishment. The post reads in part:

If you are a Memphian, Tennessean, or general supporter of the removal of these statues in our community, please, consider donating; 25,000 of us donating $10 each would replenish the dollars lost.

All money raised will be given to the City of Memphis. Our city should not be punished by the legislature for making decisions in the best interest of its community and citizens.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.