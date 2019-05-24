0 Memphis student who graduated Valedictorian while homeless says 'location is not a limitation'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) - One Memphis high school valedictorian has worked against all odds, going from homelessness to higher education.

Now, his next four years at Tennessee State University are completely covered from tuition to meals.

Life hasn’t been easy for 18-year-old Tupac Mosley.

“From my zip code, 38128, we all have huge adversity in our community,” Mosley said.

That adversity especially hits home for this teen. After his father passed away, Mosley and his family were evicted from their home earlier this year.

But he didn’t give up.

“I had to have the mental capability and capacity to focus on, 'Ok, I still have to get this scholarship done. I still have to get this essay done, even though I’m not knowing where I’m going to be the next day physically be, or what I’m going to eat the next day' – all of these things up into the air, but I still have to get things done,” Mosley said.

Against all odds, he graduated this month as the class valedictorian for Raleigh Egypt High School with a 4.3 GPA.

Mosley received more than $3 million in scholarship offers and was accepted to 40 schools.

In the end, he accepted a full-ride scholarship to TSU and, this week, the university surprised him with a housing and meal plan at no cost to him.

“It’s relieving to not have to worry about the financial struggles and the housing struggles that I’ve been dealing with for these past few years, and I can fully enjoy myself and have this next step forward be one of my greatest steps forward,” he said.

Even at such a young age, Mosley shares words of wisdom for anyone pushing through hard times.

“Your location is not a limitation, so it does not matter where you come from, you will always be successful once you have your goals in mind, your aspirations in mind, your dreams in mind, they will reach you,” he said.

The university also presented Mosley with a brand-new laptop.

