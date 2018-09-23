Memphis Target pharmacy robbed at gunpoint, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Scary moments for shoppers at a local Memphis pharmacy.
According to MPD around 2:15 Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the Target located in the 600 block of Colonial. When MPD arrived they were told the pharmacy department was robbed at gunpoint.
Officers are on the scene of Target, 601 Colonial, where the pharmacy department has been robbed. The susp. is a male Blk, green shirt, facial hair: gray hair in his beard, armed w/ a gun. The susp. reportedly fled the scene in 98 model gray mini van. No injuries were reported.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 23, 2018
MPD told FOX13, the suspect responsible is a male black, who was wearing a green shirt with gray hair in his beard. He fled the scene reportedly in '98 model gray mini van.
He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to MPD.
No injuries were reported on the scene.
