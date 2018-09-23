  • Memphis Target pharmacy robbed at gunpoint, suspect on the run

    By: Ryan Glover

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Scary moments for shoppers at a local Memphis pharmacy. 

    According to MPD around 2:15 Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the Target located in the 600 block of Colonial. When MPD arrived they were told the pharmacy department was robbed at gunpoint. 

    MPD told FOX13, the suspect responsible is a male black, who was wearing a green shirt with gray hair in his beard. He fled the scene reportedly in '98 model gray mini van.

    He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to MPD. 

    No injuries were reported on the scene. 

