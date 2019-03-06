Memphis task force completes testing on 12,000 rape kits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 12,000 rape kits once sat untested in Memphis.
Now, during monthly updates, members of a cross functional sexual assault kit taskforce update a committee of city council members.
Part of their updates: completed analysis on 98 percent of rape kits with two percent at outside agencies, per the task force’s February 2019 update.
The latest data on Memphis’ website is January 2019; February 2019 is not online yet.
Also, members announced 100 more cases closed between December and January, with only eight percent of investigations remaining active.
“There was a great timeframe where nothing was being done regarding the sexual assault cases,” said city council Jamita Swearengen.
In 2013, Memphis had more than 12,000 rape kits untested.
FOX13 tried to talk to task force members after their presentation on Tuesday.
Among the topics we wanted to discuss: their latest data, implemented changes and the pending lawsuit.
Members declined to comment.
A lawsuit involving at least 150 victims against the city is currently in court.
