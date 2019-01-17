0 Memphis teacher arrested, accused of sex crimes involving 16-year-old student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis school teacher is accused of sex crimes involving a child.

Jasmine Edmonds, 24, was arrested Monday. She is charged with sexual battery by an authority figure.

Edmonds, who is a teacher at Power Center Academy High School in Memphis, began working at the school in August 2018, according to a letter sent to parents. She taught several different math classes.

The alleged incident happened in November 2017, prior to Edmond’s employment with PCA High. She was employed by Shelby County Schools at the time, according to the letter, which was written by PCA High Principal Antonio Ryan.

Ryan stated that the school completed a background check on Edmond, but it didn’t show anything about the alleged crime.

Edmonds is accused of engaging in sexual contact with a male 16-year-old student.

At the time of the unlawful sexual contact she "had supervisory power over (the victim) by virtue of her occupational status and used the power to accomplish sexual contact," according to the indictment.

Edmonds formerly taught at Trezevant High School, and officials said the alleged incidents happened with a male student between Nov. 1, 2017 and Jan. 1, 2018.

According to a release from the district attorney's office, the alleged sexual activity took place at Edmonds' apartment in Raleigh.

Edmonds was released from jail on bond.

FOX13 reached out to both Gestalt Community Schools -- who operates PCA High -- and Shelby County Schools for comment.

SCS confirmed Edmonds was placed on administrative leave on March 27, 2018 to conduct an investigation into the allegations. She did not return to the district.

Below is the statemtent given by SCS officials regarding her arrest:

"Following the reported allegations, the employee was placed on administrative leave on March 27 so that the District and law enforcement could conduct a thorough investigation. This is standard District procedure. The employee did not return to the school for the remainder of the year and is no longer employed by the District."

Gestalt Community Schools also responded with the following statement:

"We were shocked and disappointed when Jasmine Edmond was arrested. She was a new teacher at Power Center Academy, and we performed a thorough background check last summer, which showed no indication of such behavior. She is currently on administrative leave from Gestalt Community Schools pending further investigation. Although we have no knowledge at this time that her behavior impacted any of our scholars, we are doing our own internal due diligence. We will fully assist the Memphis Police Department with their investigation."

FULL LETTER SENT TO PARENTS:

