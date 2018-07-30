  • Memphis teacher indicted for kissing student in classroom

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South English teacher has been indicted after she has inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old student.

    Angela Martin, 33, taught at Northeast Prep Academy on Mendenhall. A grand jury indicted Marin on two misdemeanor counts of sexual contact by an authority figure.

    Her bond was set at $2,000.

    According to the D.A., Martin gave the student a note during his second period call last school year. The note explained how much she liked him.

    In late October, investigators say Martin kissed the student underneath a stairwell near her classroom.

    On another occasion, police said Martin took the student to a restroom inside her empty classroom and kissed him. 

    The teacher has since resigned.

