Memphis teacher indicted for kissing student in classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South English teacher has been indicted after she has inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old student.
Angela Martin, 33, taught at Northeast Prep Academy on Mendenhall. A grand jury indicted Marin on two misdemeanor counts of sexual contact by an authority figure.
Her bond was set at $2,000.
According to the D.A., Martin gave the student a note during his second period call last school year. The note explained how much she liked him.
In late October, investigators say Martin kissed the student underneath a stairwell near her classroom.
On another occasion, police said Martin took the student to a restroom inside her empty classroom and kissed him.
The teacher has since resigned.
