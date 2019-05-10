0 Memphis teacher receives surprise visit from superintendent, acknowledgement for her hard work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A first-grade teacher received a surprise visit during Teacher Appreciation Week.

All week, the teachers have dressed up in costumes around Memphis themes.

FOX13 was at Grahamwood Elementary as one teacher got a surprise visit from Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray.

Emily Easley worked as a teacher for six years and enjoys spending time with her students. Today she was recognized for her hard work.

The visit from Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray surprised Easley.

For teacher appreciation week, she dressed up as Prince Mongo—A Memphian who has run just about every political office in Shelby County.

Easley’s students joined in on the fun.

“It’s 200 years in the future, so I said, 'He finally won as mayor and I’m him 200 years later,'” Easley said.

Her recognition is more than just her costume—it’s for dedication and hard work in teaching her first-grade class at Grahamwood Elementary.

“My favorite thing about teaching first grade is kids come in knowing letters and sounds, by the end of the year they are reading books and have a love for reading,” Easley said.

Easley has been a teacher for six years.

She said Teacher Appreciation Week reminds her of why she decided to go into teaching.

“I started off I college thinking I would do something else and when I started I loved it from the first day I’ve loved being at Grahamwood," Easley said.

Earlier this week the teachers dressed up as sports heroes.

Easley said this is one of her favorite weeks of the year.

