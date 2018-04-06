Memphis teen admits to killing man because he followed him for several blocks, police say

Memphis police arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a double shooting on Cognac Cove.
According to police, Jaelen Bell is charged with second-degree murder, criminal attempted felony to wit second-degree murder, among others.
Bell previously made headlines after he was arrested in connection with the viral videos showing teens flashing handguns in Oak Court Mall. His charges were dismissed by the judge for a faulty affidavit, according to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office.
RELATED: Video shows teens with guns inside the Oak Court Mall
On March 28, Christopher Smith was found dead inside his vehicle on the 4500 block of Cognac Cove. Another was shot multiple times in the leg.
Court records said evidence on the scene pointed to Bell has a suspect.
Police were able to catch him after they pursued a stolen car on April 5. Bell bailed out of the car, however, officers were eventually able to arrest him, police said. Curtarreaon Wilson was also inside the car. He was charged with theft of property, and multiple counts of evading arrest.
After he was transported to the homicide bureau, Bell admitted to shooting and killing Smith because the victims were "following his car for several blocks," the arrest affidavit said.
