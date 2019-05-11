0 Memphis teen arrested, others possibly on the run after string of robberies in own neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen faces serious charges after a string of robberies in his own neighborhood.

Police told FOX13 Lehman Drumwright is charged with carjacking a woman earlier this month and robbing another man days later.

Two violent robberies in three days. One robbery was just a three-minute walk away from the other.

Police said it was one of the victims who ended up recognizing the suspect.

“Some young dudes had come to the cove and put a gun to her head and took her stuff and all that,” said Robert Gray, a nearby resident.

Police told FOX13 a home on the block was targeted May 3 after a woman was approached by Drumwright and several others when she parked her car.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

She was forced to go inside the house, where she and her family were held at gunpoint.

Police said Drumwright and the other suspects made off with TVs, wallets and cellphones. They also took her car, a white Nissan sedan.

“It be quiet sometimes, then it just come out the blue,” Gray said.

Police said a man was robbed three days later at the nearby Camelot Manor Apartments by the same suspects in the stolen Nissan.

A man sitting in front of his house was robbed of his wallet and his Chevy Trailblazer at gunpoint.

That man was told to run as the suspect fired his gun into the air. Police said that second victim recognized one of the suspects from the neighborhood.

According to Memphis police, they've been called within a quarter mile of the area 18 times during the 10 days of May.

That includes two robberies, burglaries and one aggravated assault.

Longtime resident Harry O'Neal said it’s sad to see.

“It’s jobs out here for everybody. You got people thinking working at a McDonald’s is beneath them but it’s a job out here for everybody. Carjackings and robberies it shouldn’t even happen,” O’Neal said.

Police believe more suspects could be on the run still.

If you have any information about these robberies, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.