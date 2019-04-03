Memphis teen arrested, spotted with gun in waistband at East High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 16-year-old was arrested after Shelby County deputies said he was seen with a gun in his waistband in the parking lot at a Memphis high school.
According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted the teen boy armed with a gun outside East High School on Wednesday.
Because he is a minor, investigators did not identify the 16-year-old.
Investigators said when the deputy approached the teen, he tossed the gun into a car with a “waiting adult.” That adult was later arrested and identified as Kourtney Jimerson, 27.
He later told deputies that the gun belonged to him. Jimerson was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
It is unclear why the teen had the gun in the first place.
