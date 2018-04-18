0 Memphis teen carjacked outside grocery store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 17-year-old South Memphis teen is safe after being car jacked in broad day light in the parking lot of a Westwood grocery store.

Police said a 21-year-old is in jail for carjacking the 17-year-old boy in the parking lot of a Westwood grocery store.

Timothy Turner said the man who rear ended him Monday wasn’t in his right mind.

“It looks like he had just took some pills or on some kind of dope or something,” Turner said.

Tuesday, Lozie Boddie, 21, hit Turner’s van with this 200 BMW 328.

“He hit me, he didn’t hit no brakes or nothing,” Turner said.

Police said before the crash at Levi and McCain, Boodie carjacked the BMW from a 17-year-old boy in the parking lot of Butcher Shop on South Third.

The teen told police he thought Boddie had a gun when.

Police said when Boddie took off in the car the manager of the Butcher Shop notified police of the crash.

According to the Shelby County Court System Boddie has been two other times for stealing.

His latest arrest before this weeks was April 2nd.

Family of the teen victim declined to comment.

Turner said he hopes Boddie takes the time spent in jail as an opportunity to turn his life around.

“Hey, don’t mess your life up like this it’s the wrong thing to do,” Turner said.

Lozie Boddie will be back in court with his lawyer Tuesday.

Boddie’s bond is set at $90,000.

