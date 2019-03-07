0 Memphis teen charged with murder, accused in several violent crimes leading up to deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen has been indicted for first-degree murder and several other felony charges that stem from a deadly Christmas Eve robbery.

Tyrone Shepard, 18, was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

A 14-year-old defendant – who has not been named – is also charged with the murder.

The deadly incident happened on the afternoon of Christmas Eve 2018. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex on Ketchum near Airways around 1:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said the victims were in their apartment when Shepard attempted to rob them.

The men were shot during the incident. Juan Garcia-Rincon, 50, died two days later at the hospital. The other victim survived.

After weeks on the run, Tyrone Shepard was captured by U.S. Marshals on January 17. He was found hiding behind a wall inside a home in the 1200 block of Chickamauga.

Marshals said a gun was found near Shepard in the home.

Shepard was allegedly involved in several violent incidents leading up to the deadly shooting and his eventual arrest. They are documented below.

OCTOBER 2, 2018

Two victims told police they pulled into the parking lot of their apartment complex on Ketchum and they were approached by two suspects.

The suspects pointed guns at the victims and threatened to shoot if they didn’t “give up the purse with the money,” according to an arrest affidavit. When the male victim said they didn’t have money, one of the suspects allegedly punched him in the face and took his iPhone.

Police said one of the suspects fired a shot in the air before the ran away.

Tyrone Shepard was developed as a suspect and was positively identified by the victims.

NOVEMBER 2, 2018

Shepard is accused in a violent carjacking that happened a month later. In that case, police said he and another suspect tried to rob a man who was parked in front of a home on Moryle Place.

One of the suspects allegedly placed a gun against the victim’s head and demanded money. Police said the other suspect pulled the victim out of the car and punched him in the mouth when he said he didn’t have any.

The suspects allegedly got into the victim’s car. Police said they fired several gunshots as they drove away.

Shepard was developed as a suspect, and the victim identified him as the man who pointed a gun at him during the robbery.

NOVEMBER 7, 2018

Three friends were gathered around a truck on Ketchum when a black SUV pulled up next to them. Two men allegedly got out of the vehicle and tried to rob them at gunpoint.

The victims fought back, at which point one of them was shot in the leg, according to an arrest affidavit. The suspects allegedly took a wallet from one of the men and smashed the windshield of the truck before driving off.

Shepard was developed as a suspect in the case, and he was positively identified by the victims.

NOVEMBER 10, 2018

Two people were outside their apartment on Water Tree Drive unloading groceries from their car when they were approached by an unknown man who was armed with a gun.

One of the victims told police the suspect pointed a gun at his neck and demanded his car keys and money. The victim gave up his keys and wallet, at which point the suspect tried to rob the other victim, according to the arrest affidavit.

Three other suspects then walked up. Police said they got into the victims’ car and drove off after firing several gunshots.

Shepard was developed as a suspect, and the victims positively identified him.

JANUARY 17, 2019

Another police report was filed the day Shepard was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

An officer said Shepard tried to snatch paperwork for the arrest out of his hands while they were at

Regional One. He said the teen was “aggressive and resisting” while he tried to secure him in a chair in a holding room, according to the arrest affidavit.

The officer said Shepard – who at that point was handcuffed to a chair – spit on his face and his clothes. The officer claimed he then struck the teen in the face twice to “control” him, according to arresting documents.

A Regional One nurse, who is mentioned in the same report, said Shepard also spit on him while he was trying to help the officer.

