Memphis teen fighting for life after being shot accidentally by child, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen was rushed to the hospital after a child accidentally shot him inside a local home.
Police said the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Hillview Drive.
The victim, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition after investigators said a “younger child” accidentally shot him.
Neither person has been identified by police.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘Only in Memphis’: Video shows driver going 70 MPH on interstate with hood covering windshield
- Police: Man admits to kidnapping, stabbing girlfriend to death when she tried to call MPD officer
- 'Within 48 hours... he was gone': Memphis man dies from flesh-eating bacteria in Gulf waters
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to MPD, one man was arrested in connection with the accidental shooting as well.
Kevin Owens, 33, is being charged with three counts of child neglect and one count of aggravated child abuse-endangerment.
Investigators did not specify if Owens is related to either of the children who were involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
One adult, 33-year-old Kevin Owens, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Child Neglect and 1 count of Aggravated Child Abuse-endangerment. pic.twitter.com/VB1Yf6jGbm— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 13, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}