Memphis teen fighting for life after being shot accidentally by child, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen was rushed to the hospital after a child accidentally shot him inside a local home.

    Police said the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Hillview Drive. 

    The victim, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition after investigators said a “younger child” accidentally shot him.

    Neither person has been identified by police.

    According to MPD, one man was arrested in connection with the accidental shooting as well.

    Kevin Owens, 33, is being charged with three counts of child neglect and one count of aggravated child abuse-endangerment. 

    Investigators did not specify if Owens is related to either of the children who were involved.

    The investigation is ongoing.

