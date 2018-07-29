  • Memphis teen in custody after 23-year-old shot and killed

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 23-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis.

    RELATED: Man shot and killed in Southeast Memphis, person detained, police say

    Police were called to the 4300 block of Crescent Park Dr. Saturday.

    Trending stories:

    MPD has not yet identified the victim.

    Investigators say the suspect, who was known to the victim, is 18-year-old Tardell Graysom.

    Grayson was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories