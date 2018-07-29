Memphis teen in custody after 23-year-old shot and killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 23-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis.
Police were called to the 4300 block of Crescent Park Dr. Saturday.
MPD has not yet identified the victim.
Investigators say the suspect, who was known to the victim, is 18-year-old Tardell Graysom.
Grayson was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.
A 23-yr-old male (not yet been identified) was pronounced deceased yesterday after being shot while in the 4300 blk of Crescent Psrk Dr. The suspect, who was known to the victim,18-yr-old Tardell Grayson, was arrested & charged w/ Voluntary Manslaughter & Reckless Endangerment.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 29, 2018
