Memphis teen infected by hookworms during mission trip

A Memphis teenage boy and five other people from the Mid-South are dealing with hookworms after an out-of-state trip.
The 17-year-old boy, Michael, went on a mission trip to south Florida last month.
PHOTOS: Memphis teen infected by hookworms after mission trip (WARNING: Graphic Content)
During the last few days of the trip, and when he came back to Memphis, the teen’s mother said he had ear aches and was very tired.
Then, some bumps started to appear on his right thigh. Days later, they found out they were dealing with a hookworm.
Trending stories:
- Memphis man says he was punched with brass knuckles by bouncer, had to have jaw wired shut
- 15-year-old Tennessee boy dies in lawn mower accident
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Now, the infectious worm left his body covered with gaping wounds.
FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo spoke to the boy's mother about his treatment, and how he was infected by the worm – on FOX13 News at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}