Memphis teen kills dog, then puts dog head in drawer and heart in freezer, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen is facing animal cruelty charges after she brutally killed her grandmother's dog.
Police were called to the 6600 block of Miller's Pond Circle in southeast Memphis Nov. 13.
Kyoko Smith, 18, cut the head off a Shih-Tzu dog that belonged to her grandmother. Smith put the head of the dog in her dresser, then placed the heart of her dog in the freezer.
Investigators said Smith admitted that she killed the dog.
Police were also told that someone received pictures of the dead dog from Smith.
It's unclear why she killed her grandmother's dog.
Smith has been charged with killing an animal, which is a class E felony. She was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.
Court records show she's expected to appear in court Nov. 25.
