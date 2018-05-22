  • Memphis teen murdered inside convenience store, mom speaks out

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    RALEIGH, Tenn. - The victim's mother discusses the incident that led to her child's death, in an exclusive interview on FOX13 News at 9 and 10.

    A Memphis teen was shot and killed inside a convenience store in Raleigh early Sunday morning.

    The shooting happened at the Top Notch Market in the 4200 block of Stage Road. Neighbors told FOX13 they heard multiple gunshots.

    Laderius Brown, 19, was the victim. His mother told FOX13 that her son was with his cousin when they got into a physical altercation with a man.

    Trending stories:

    That man pulled a gun and shot the teen in the chest.

    "He was a funny, goofy kid. Your typical teenager. Always making us laugh," said LaKesha Brown.

    Police released video and photos of the suspect.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis teen murdered inside convenience store, mom speaks out