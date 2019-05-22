0 Memphis teen pleads guilty to murder of father-to-be

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A southeast Memphis teen pled guilty Tuesday to the second-degree murder and robbery related to the fatal shooting of a man outside a Marathon gas station, according to court documents.

19-year-old Lavon Williams was sentenced to 30 years in prison, court documents state.

Teriaco Gilkey and Lareco Wilson, who were 16 at the time, were also arrested and charged with murder, according to investigators.

Documents state Wilson and Gilkey have pending charges and are due for court on June 5.

According to investigators, Williams was 17 at the time of the murder, which happened on Jan. 29, 2017 in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Road at Knight Arnold Extended.

When police reported to the scene, they found 23-year-old Nicholas Sutton, who was suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead at Regional One.

According to the victim’s family, Sutton was a father-to-be.

“She’ll never get to know her daddy. Not even have a picture of holding her as a baby,” Sutton’s cousin, James Issac told FOX13 in the days following his death.

According to investigators, Williams played a central role in the crime.

At the time of Williams’ arrest, his mother expressed her shock and doubt to FOX13.

“I can’t describe it because I was in shock. A child that you raised your whole life and all of a sudden, they are talking about murder,” Williams’ mother said.

“I am grieving as well because they said this and that supposedly happened, but he is innocent until proven guilty.”

Williams’ mom also told FOX13 her son was on probation in the past for stabbing a man, but she alleged the man had been violent in the past and Williams’ actions were justified.

She said she never knew Williams to carry guns, but she does not question what she could have done differently as a parent.

“There is nothing different that I could’ve done because I know I raised my son to the best of my ability,” Williams’ mom said.

