0 Memphis teen screams "let me go!" as man beats him for playing loud music, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen cried for help while police say his neighbor beat him for playing loud music.

Police responded to the assault in the 4100 block of Second Northside Drive in Frayser at the Todd Creek Apartments.

The victim's mother told police kids knocked on her door and said Anthony Baker, 46, was assaulting her son inside an apartment.

Officers said the mother ran to the apartment and started knocking on the door. She told police she could hear her son screaming "let me go!"

Investigators said the mother forced her way inside the apartment and saw Baker punching her son. She quickly pushed Baker off her son.

MPD said the mother picked her son up and they ran back to their apartment.

Police said the victim and a friend were sitting on a stairwell listening to music when Baker came out his apartment yelling for them to turn their music down.

Baker returned shortly after and yelled at them about their music again, according to MPD.

The teenager and his friend started leaving the area, but Baker shoved up against the teenager.

Police say Baker punched the teenager in the face and they fell over into the apartment. The teenager tried to defend himself, but he was overpowered by Baker.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The teenager's mother told police this wasn't the first time Baker assaulted her son.

Officers said Baker denied the allegations and said he never touched the teenager. Baker told police he didn't know how the teenager got assaulted.

MPD determined Baker was the primary aggressor in this situation. Investigators also found out Baker had an outstanding warrant for suffering Violation of Bail Conditions, therefore he was placed under arrest.

The victim was injured but the family refused medical treatment.

Baker was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. He was later transported to 201 Poplar.

MPD said Baker has been charged with Assault and Violation of Bail Conditions. He's currently being held on a $5,250 bond.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.